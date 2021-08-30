M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Announces $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $12.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

M&T Bank stock opened at $142.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

