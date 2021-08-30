M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.88. M&T Bank reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

MTB stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.40. 14,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,993. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 61.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

