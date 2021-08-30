MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 16,700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,820. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

