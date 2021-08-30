MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $19.81 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $39,522,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.98. 20,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

