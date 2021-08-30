MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $40.26 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.00. 57,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,260. The firm has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

