MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

NYSE C traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.84. 666,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,660,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

