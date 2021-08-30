Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Decreases Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Shaw Communications worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $44,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $29.36. 4,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

