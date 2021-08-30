Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Sells 1,999,536 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999,536 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 56,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,888. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

