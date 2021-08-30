National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. 52,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

