National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,390.0 days.
Shares of National Express Group stock remained flat at $$3.61 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
About National Express Group
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.