National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $57.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

NSA opened at $56.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

