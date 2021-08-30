Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,336.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $398,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

