Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWater Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.