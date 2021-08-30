NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Raised to $50.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $48.49 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 105,910.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

