NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NTAP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 64.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 668,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 751.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

