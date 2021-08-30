NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $92.76

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.76, but opened at $85.79. NetEase shares last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 54,345 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 64,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

