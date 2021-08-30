Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NVRO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.20. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.06. Nevro has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

