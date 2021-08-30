New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 167,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,400,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Get New Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $789.78 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 74.3% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 280,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Gold by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 729,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in New Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.