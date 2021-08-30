New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,082,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NMFC opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

