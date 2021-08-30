New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $7,032,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $18,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,158,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,861,000 after buying an additional 431,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.