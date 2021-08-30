New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 82,369 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,369 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,182 shares of company stock worth $4,828,053. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.