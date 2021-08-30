New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

