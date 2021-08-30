New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 3,640.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,424 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,016,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,278,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,577,172 in the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 274.74, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

