New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.65% of Bally’s worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,315,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,111,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,426,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

BALY stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.93. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

