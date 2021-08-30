New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

NYSE SPR opened at $40.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

