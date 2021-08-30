Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) CEO Paul L. Howes Buys 30,000 Shares

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NR opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $230.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.85. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

