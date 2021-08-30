Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,767. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
