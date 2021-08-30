Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,767. Newrange Gold has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

