NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NXGPY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7582 per share. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

