NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NextSource Materials stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

