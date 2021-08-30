NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFI. TD Securities upped their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.33.

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.50. 108,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,883. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$14.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

