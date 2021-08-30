Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:NINE opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. The business had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

