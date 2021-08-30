Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report sales of $602.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.00 million and the highest is $607.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $538.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $5.28 on Monday, hitting $238.82. 329,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,172. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $239.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

