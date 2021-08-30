Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

NDSN stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.82. The stock had a trading volume of 332,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.79. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $239.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.75.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

