Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom has increased in a year’s time. The company reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines improved year-over-year. Sales also marked the fourth straight quarter of sequential growth. Results gained from solid demand, better inventory, stringent cost management, and improved sales trends in Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack across regions and categories. Strength in shoes, apparel and accessories along with active, home and designer categories bode well. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Improved margins and lower costs contributed to bottom line growth. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view. However, Nordstrom demonstrated adverse comparisons with second-quarter fiscal 2019. Stiff competition acts as a woe.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.31.

Nordstrom stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,922.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

