Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $260.81 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

