Northeast Investment Management Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 39.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 60.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.