Northeast Investment Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,076,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 65,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 67,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $107.00 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

