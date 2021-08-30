Northeast Investment Management Purchases 2,384 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

