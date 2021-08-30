Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $364.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

