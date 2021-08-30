Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after acquiring an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,412 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,943,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

