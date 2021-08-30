NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 819,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $33,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 106,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE:NRG opened at $45.07 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

