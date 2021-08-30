Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NTR opened at $61.28 on Monday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

