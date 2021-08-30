Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NXC opened at $16.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.60. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.