Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 44.7% in August

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the July 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JCE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,804. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

