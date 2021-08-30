Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $14.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKG. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

