Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,898. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 255,824 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

