Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NXQ stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
