Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NXQ stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.