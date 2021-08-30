Nyxoah (NYXH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYXH opened at $29.35 on Monday. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NYXH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

