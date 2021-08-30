O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $103.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

