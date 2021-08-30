O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.37 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

